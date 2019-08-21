Priyanka Gandhi tweets support , alleges “P Chidambaram is being shamefully hunted down”

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra came out in support of senior party leader and former Union Minister P Chidambaram. Priyanka took to Twitter to slam the ruling government’s vendetta politics and said that the party backs him in his fight. “An extremely qualified and respected member of the Rajya Sabha, Chidambaram ji has served our nation with loyalty for decades including as Finance Minister & Home Minister. He unhesitatingly speaks truth to power and exposes the failures of this government,” Priyanka said on micro-blogging site. “…but the truth is inconvenient to cowards so he is being shamefully hunted down. We stand by him and will continue to fight for the truth no matter what the consequences are,” she further said.

