‘Sacred Games’ blooper gives sleepless nights to Indian expat in Sharjah

Kunhabdulla CM, a 37-year-old man from Kerala, works for a local oil company in UAE,says he’s presently enduring sleepless nights. He said he keeps getting unwanted calls from around the world after his mobile number was flashed on the hit show ‘Sacred Games’.

Kunhabdulla CM had never heard of the Netflix series ‘Sacred Games’ till he started receiving random calls from around the world asking if he was Sulaiman Isa. Isa is a fictional gangster character played by Saurabh Sachdeva in the series. Unfortunately for Kunhabdulla, the show flashed his phone number as that of the gangster.

Kunhabdulla’s mobile number was shown as fictional gangster Sulaiman Isa’s number in an episode of the new season of the show.

“What’s Sacred Games? A video game? I work from 8 am to 7pm. I don’t have time for such things. This is a problem that refuses to go away. I am really worried whether I am entangled in problems that aren’t my choice,” an irked Kunhabdulla said.