Salman Khan’s Dabangg 3 gets release date

Salman Khan’s Dabangg 3 to release on December 20 this year.Salman Khan took to Instagram to share a picture with Dabangg 3 director Prabhudeva, announcing that apart from Hindi, the film will be released in Kannada, Tamil and Telugu.

He wrote, “Chulbul Pandey coming to you on 20th Dec in Hindi, Kannada, Tamil and Telugu!”

He earlier shared another video from Dabangg 3 sets. In the video, one can see that the shooting of the film has been temporarily stalled due to heavy rain. Sonakshi Sinha can also be seen in the background of the video.