Sreesanth Reveals his Aim After Ban is Reduced. Do You think He Can Achieve it? Check this Out

Speedster Sreesanth who was once among the top bowlers of India was banned for a lifetime following his infamous episode of match-fixing. His life ban has now been reduced to seven years and that means his ban will end on September 12, 2020. By that time Sreesanth will be 37 years old and you don’t expect a fast bowler to peak at that age. But guess what the wish Sreesanth is nursing?

Well, Sreesanth is never short of confidence and he says his dream is to finish with 100 international wickets. He has already got 87.

“I am extremely delighted with what I have heard now. Thanks to each one of my well-wishers who prayed for me and the prayers have been answered. I am 36 now and next year I will be 37. I have 87 Test wickets and my aim is I want to finish my career with 100 Test wickets. I am confident that I can return to the Indian Test team and always wanted to play under Virat Kohli,” Sreesanth told the media.

Do you think Sreesanth can achieve this? Our fast bowling seems to be in pretty good shape now and it will be extremely difficult for Sreesanth to make it into the side at this age.