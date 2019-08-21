Sunanda Pushkar’s body had 15 injury marks, Shashi Throor tortured her: Delhi Police to court

Sunanda Pushkar, who was allegedly driven to commit suicide, was suffering from mental agony due to strained relationship with her husband and Congress leader Shashi Tharoor with whom she had a scuffle resulting in various injury marks few days before her death, the Delhi Police on Tuesday told a court. Police accused Tharoor of torturing his wife which abetted her to commit suicide.

The former Union minister, who is currently on bail in the case, was charged by the Delhi Police under Sections 498-A (husband or his relative subjecting a woman to cruelty) and 306 (abetment of suicide) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The probe agency told special judge Ajay Kumar Kuhar that according to the postmortem, the cause of Pushkar’s death was poisoning and 15 injury marks were found on various parts of her body — forearm, arms, leg, etc.

Special Public Prosecutor Atul Shrivastava told the court that the Pushkar was upset and suffering from mental agony due to the scuffle between the duo.

The submission was made while hearing arguments on framing of charges against Tharoor in the case related to Pushkar’s death.

The prosecutor further told the court that Tharoor’s relation with Pakistani journalist Mehr Tarar also added to Sunanda’s mental agony.