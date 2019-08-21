Latest NewsNEWS

This photoshoped image of Kim Kardashan is more than hilarious; pic inside

Aug 21, 2019, 05:13 pm IST
Less than a minute

She is no stranger to enhancing her Instagram feed with a filter or two.

But after posting a photo promoting her new fragrance with sister Kylie Jenner on Monday, fans pointed out what looked like a sixth toe peeking out of the reality star’s perspex heels.

Comments began calling out what appeared to be a Photoshop fail, with one fan joking, ‘why you got six toes?’.

Tags

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close