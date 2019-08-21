“Will discuss Kashmir issue with PM Modi at G7 summit in France” : US President Donald Trump 

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday said he will hold discussions with Prime Minister Narendra Modi over tense situation in Kashmir at the G7 summit in France. “I will be with Prime Minister Modi. I’ll be with him over the weekend in France. I think, we are helping (resolve the tense) situation (between India and Pakistan), Trump told reporters in the Oval Office of the White House.

The development comes a day after Trump dialled PM Modi and Pak PM Imran Khan to ease out tensions between both the South-Asian nations.

Earlier, India decided to abrogate Article 370 and 35A in Jammu and Kashmir and separated Ladakh from it, evoking strong reactions from Pakistan.

Moreover, India has categorically made it clear to the international community that Kashmir is an internal matter and revocation of Article 370 lies under India’s constitutional framework.

Amid tensions in Kashmir, Trump offered to do the best to ease out tensions and, if possible, mediate between both the countries.

“I will do the best I can to mediate or do something. (I have) great relationship with both of them, but they (India and Pakistan) are not exactly friends at this moment,” Trump said.