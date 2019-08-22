19-Year-Old Buys Lottery Ticket For Rs 130, You Won’t Believe the Amount he Won

If there is something called beginners luck, this has to be it. There are people out there who spend a lot on buying lotteries and yet doesn’t get the luck they want, but here is a teenager who took his first-ever lottery ticket for £1.50(equivalent to Rs 130) and won a whopping £1,20,000 (Rs 1.04 crore). it is Sam Lawton, a teenager from the US, who have been blessed by this exceptional fortune.

The 19-year-old said he decided to play the National Lottery only after seeing fellow winner Dean Weymes on television last month. It was through a mobile app that he purchased the ticket.

“It’s just incredible. Nothing like this happens to me, I’m chuffed to bits. I’d seen the ads for the Set for Life game and thought how great it would be to win the prize. I then saw the winner Dean Weymes on the TV celebrating his Set for Life win and thought I’d have a go,” said Lawton(as quoted by LadBible).

“I downloaded the National Lottery app, set up an account, put £10 into my account and then played a Lucky Dip and I did all this whilst having a bath,” he added.

So what is he going to do with this huge amount? Well, Sam likes to take driving lessons, then make a deposit for a new home and a holiday to New York with his 20-year-old Girlfriend Connie.