5 sanitation workers die while cleaning sewer

In a tragic incident, at least 5 sanitation workers lost their lives while they were cleaning a sewer. The incident took place in the Nandgram area in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh. No worker has been identified yet.

The cleaners were engaged in the sewer cleaning operation at the instance of a contractor. The cause of death is said to be asphyxia. The locals said to media that the sanitation workers were doing their works without any safety equipment. The contractor fled the spot after the incident.

The Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Aditya Nath has declared a compensation of 5 lakh rupees to the family of the deceased. The Chief Minister also ordered an inquiry into the incident. He asked the water board authority to submit the report within two days.