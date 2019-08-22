Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan is setting the internet on fire ; PIC INSIDE

Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan has been setting the internet on fire since she confirmed her relationship with musician Mishaal Kripalani. The couple has always been showering love at each other by posting romantic pictures of themselves on social media.

However, a recent picture uploaded by Ira has left fans worried. Recently, Ira shared a cosy picture with beau Mishaal and wrote, “Everything will be okay #missyou #life #existentialcrisis #acceptance #notsomidlifecrisis #love #relationship #sofarsogood #us #theworld #humanity #keepcalm #itsokay #smile.”