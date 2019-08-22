Air India introduces more services from UAE to Kerala: Details inside

The National airline company Air India has announced that it will introduce more flights from Abu Dhabi to airports in Kerala. The special flights are introduced considering the special occasion of Onam.

The flight will be on Septemeber 6. The flight will be from Cochin International Airport to Abu Dhabi and from Abu Dhabi to Cochin via Thiruvananthapuram.

The flight from Cochin to Abu Dhabi will depart from Cochin International Airport at 1.30 am the IX417 flight will arrive Abu Dhabi on 4.am. The return flight from Abu Dhabi will depart from Abu Dhabi at 5 am and the IX 450 flight will arrive at Thiruvananthapuram airport at 10.40 am and will reach Cochin airport at 12.20pm.