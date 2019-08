Brij Mohan Das who is 19 years old hailing from Assam, was arrested on Tuesday for sending an email to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on August 16 in which Brij had threatened to kill the players of the Indian cricket team.

The investigation revealed that Brij had sent emails to more cricket boards of other nations with the same threatening content.

The matter was reported to the Maharashtra ATS.