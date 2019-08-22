Latest NewsIndia

‘Beehive in a very unusual location’: Netizen reacts to a video shared by Union minister: Video

Aug 22, 2019, 08:30 pm IST
Less than a minute

A tweet by the union minister for sports affairs Kiren Rijiju has gone viral. The sports minister has shared a video of a beehive in a very unusual location.

Rijiju posted the video and captioned it saying, “This is really a Beehive in an unlikely place. This can happen only in Nagaland!”.

In the video which has gone viral, a man can be seen standing on steps who is also surrounded by a few other friends who look all the more confused and scared. The other men in the video are also seen laughing at the guy who is in trouble.

Tags

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close