‘Beehive in a very unusual location’: Netizen reacts to a video shared by Union minister: Video

A tweet by the union minister for sports affairs Kiren Rijiju has gone viral. The sports minister has shared a video of a beehive in a very unusual location.

This is really a Beehive in an unlikely place. This can happen only in Nagaland!

Sources; @MmhonlumoKikon from Nagaland pic.twitter.com/fpqpD5JJku — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) August 21, 2019

Rijiju posted the video and captioned it saying, “This is really a Beehive in an unlikely place. This can happen only in Nagaland!”.

In the video which has gone viral, a man can be seen standing on steps who is also surrounded by a few other friends who look all the more confused and scared. The other men in the video are also seen laughing at the guy who is in trouble.

