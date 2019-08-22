Congress workers staged a protest outside CBI office over arrest of P. Chidambaram

Congress workers staged a protest outside the Central Bureau of Investigation office on Thursday to denounce the arrest of senior party leader and former Finance Minister P. Chidambaram by the Central agency.

Mr. Chidambaram was arrested by the CBI on Wednesday night from his residence in New Delhi in connection with the INX media corruption case.

Congress workers holding placards with messages alleging “misuse” of the CBI gathered outside the agency’s office in the Char Imli area and staged a protest.

He alleged that the Centre is behaving in an autocratic manner and conspiring against Congress leaders.

Mr. Chidambaram, also a former Union Home Minister, was arrested under a “conspiracy”, he alleged.

The workers raised slogans against the Centre and the CBI during the demonstration.

On the other hand, the State BJP defended the arrest of Mr. Chidambaram and accused the Congress of supporting the corrupt.