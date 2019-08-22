Court extends the remand of former Prime Minister’s daughter in a corruption case

A court in Pakistan has extended the remand of Maryam Nawaz, the daughter of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sherriff in a corruption case. Naeem Arshad, a judge in the Accountability Court in Lahore has extended the remand of Maryam Nawaz and her cousin Yousaf Abbas in the Chaudhary Sugar Mills (CSM) case till September 4.

The National Accountability Beuro (NAB) has urged the court to extend the remand as the investigation in the case has not yet finished.

In January 2018, the financial monitoring unit has reported to NAB about the huge suspicious transactions involving billions of rupees in Chaudhary Sugar Mill under the Anti-Money Laundering Act. NAB arrested Maryam and Yousaf Abbas on August 8. An accountability court has remanded them in NAB custody till August 21.

Maryam was earlier jailed in the Avenfield corruption case last year. She was jailed with her father and husband. Nawas Sherrif was again jailed in Al Azizia Steel Mill Case.