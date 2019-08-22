“Even My Mother Was Abused” Tiny Tom Abused For Criticising the Management of Flood Relief Funds. Check Out What he Said

In a discussion on Reporter Channel, Malayalam Actor Dharmajan had said that the money donated by people for victims of flood in Kerala are not reaching the hands it deserves.

“Am not speaking politics. Our state has a Chief Minister, other ministers, members of parliament, District Panchayat, Collector, block Panchayat, etc. The money donated by people reached the Distress relief Fund quite quickly, but it did not reach the deserving people,” he said on air.

Cyber communists had soon come hard on Dharmajan, hurling abuses at him and actor Tiny Tom echoed the views of Dharmajan, supporting his views that there have been lapses from government machinery in ensuring that the money donated by AMMA (Association of Malayalam Movie Artists) reached the hands of the victims. As one would expect, even Tiny Tom was abused too for the support he offered Dharmajan.