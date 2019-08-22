Grandmother ‘dips 2-year-old girl into boiling hot water as punishment’

In a shocking incident, a grandmother has dipped her two-year-old girl’s feet into boiling water as a punishment. The inhumane incident took place in Tennessee in America. The grandmother of the child admitted the cruelty and revealed that she did it as she was having a ‘ bad day’.

The incident took place on August 11. Brittany Smith, the mother of two-year-old Kaylee Robinson left her with her step-grandmother, Jennifer Vaughn, at her home in Chattanooga. Brittany left Kaylee with Vaughn while she went swimming with her fiance and her two other children. But the Jennifer Vaughn dipped the baby girl’s feet in hot water as she misbehaved.

Brittany Smith shared the picture of her daughter on social media and informed that the burn injuries are getting worse. The kid has gone two surgeries and will need more.

Jennifer Vaughn was charged with child abuse and is jailed now. She would get 15 to 18 years of imprisonment if convicted.