K Surendran Lashes Out at Congress Leaders For this Reason. Check this Out

Former Finance Minister P Chidambaram was arrested by the CBI Wednesday night from his residence in connection with INX media corruption case. He will be produced in a special CBI court today. Chidambaram has been kept in the suit No. 5 of the CBI Guest House on the ground floor of the agency headquarters. Congress leaders like Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi has resorted to familiar defense, saying that BJP is purposefully targetting Mr. Chidambaram. BJP leader K Surendran in a Facebook post responded sharply to Congress leader’s claims.

“Media and Opposition have been asking why corrupted leaders are not caught yet. Now when they are starting to get caught, they call it political vendetta… Leaders are worried not because Chidambaram is a Harischandra. They are worried about who is going to be next..Mother and son(Sonia gandhi and Rahul Gandhi) are out on bail…” he wrote on Facebook.

