Karyavattom Sports Hub Gets Ready For Cricket Action. Know All About It

Thiruvananthapuram: In a news that will bring smiles to a lot of Cricket fans, especially from Kerala, Greenfield Stadium in Karyavattom, Thiruvananthapuram is all set to have more cricket action. Starting on 29th of this month, India A will take on South Africa A team in a five-match series at Sports Hub.

Manish Pandey will lead the team picked for the first three matches, while the team for the remaining two games will be led by Iyer. The match is also an opportunity for local boy Sanju Samson to showcase his talent. Rishabh Pant has managed to seal his spot as the wicketkeeper in the international side while Sanju, hasn’t quite fired as well as he would have liked.

Check Out the teams selected for the matches.

India A team for the first three matches: Manish Pandey (captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Anmolpreet Singh, Nitish Rana, Ricky Bhui, Ishan Kishan (wicketkeeper), Vijay Shankar, Shivam Dube, Krunal Pandya, Axar Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Khaleel Ahmed.

India A team for the last two matches: Shreyas Iyer (captain), Shubman Gill, Prashant Chopra, Anmolpreet Singh, Ricky Bhui, Sanju Samson (wicketkeeper), Nitish Rana, Vijay Shankar, Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Rahul Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Tushar Deshpande, Ishan Porel.