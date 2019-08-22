Latest NewsNEWSIndia

“Operation Banana” by Rajasthan police to recover snatched chain; Details Inside

Aug 22, 2019, 05:29 pm IST
Rajasthan’s Bikaner police took bananas to recover gold chain from a snatcher. It was on tuesday that the two men snatched the chain from a woman.Within few hours, the police nabbed the duo and the snatcher had swallowed the chain in a bid to mislead the police.

The police said, “We took him to PBM Hospital where X-rays showed pieces of gold chain lodged in his gut. Doctors advised us to put him on a course of potassium-rich food and feed him bananas and papaya instead of endoscopic surgery.

Operation Banana’ concluded successfully on Wednesday morning.

