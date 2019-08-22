Pak Foreign Minister Calls his French Counterpart for Discussing Kashmir Issue and Here is How He Responded

Pakistan has been desperately trying to get the International community involved in the Kashmir issue but with little avail so far. Together with China, they took the issue to UNSC where it failed to garner the support of International leaders. Now in yet another attempt Pakistan Foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi called his French counterpart Jean-Yves Le Drian, but his call has hardly been useful to the cause of Pakistan.

France made it clear that Kashmir is a bilateral issue between India and Pakistan, and asked them to resolve their differences over it through political dialogue and not to get into any step which will aggravate tensions.

Drian recalled France’s constant position on Kashmir that it is up to the two countries, under the framework of their bilateral political dialogue, to resolve this dispute so as to establish lasting peace, the French Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Tuesday.

Ever since Article 370 was scrapped in Jammu and Kashmir, Pakistan has been quite restless although the issue is an entirely internal matter of India.