Pakistan’s ISI Wants the International Community to Take Notice of Kashmir Issue and Here is their Vicious Plan

Pakistan has so far failed miserably in drawing the attention of the international community to the Kashmir issue. Except for their long-standing ally China, no other country has been with them and their attempts to get other world leaders involved have not been successful.

Having failed in other attempts, it is known that Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) of Pakistan is planning to carry out terrorist attacks in Jammu and Kashmir to grab the eyeballs of the international community.

According to a report from Zee News, terrorists have been provided with uniforms similar to that of Pakistani Rangers. ISI is probably hoping that raising unrest in the valley would help them internationalize the issue.