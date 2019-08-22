Pilot shares an incredible story of survival after plane crashes into the ocean : Video

A pilot has shared the incredible story of his survival after the flight crashed into the ocean. The incident took place in the USA.

David Lesh aged 34 who is a founder of Colorado-based outerwear company and a global trotting skier has recorded video as his plane crashed into the ocean.

He took his Beechcraft Bonanza plane, which he has bought an only week ago over the California coast. He took the plane from Reid-Hillview Airport on Tuesday. He took the plane to do a mid-air photoshoot.

But at 3400 feet in the air, the engine of the plane become dead. And the plane crash-landed in water 10 miles off the coast of San Francisco, near Half Moon Bay.

But Lesh took his phone and recorded himself in water. He and his friend trod water for about half an hour waiting for the rescue team to come. Lesha and his friend were rescued without any injuries.