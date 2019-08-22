Plane catches fire after failed takeoff at the airport: Video

A flight caught fire at the airport after it failed to take off from the airport. All the people who were board on the flight were rescued safely. The incident occurred in California, USA.

The incident took place around 11.30 am at the Oroville Airport. The twin-engine Cessna jet with around 10 people on board slid off the end of the runway into the grasses after an aborted takeoff. The plane then caught fire. The reason for the abortion of takeoff is unknown.

The flight owned by Delta Private Jet was flying from Oroville to Portland International Airport in Oregon. The flight was carrying 8 passengers and 2 crew. The Federal Aviation Authority and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the issue.