Stock Market: Benchmark indices ends lower

In the stock market, the domestic benchmark indices, BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty have ended in the loss today. The BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty have ended trading lower. The reason for the downfall of the Indian equity market was the weak performance of global markets.

The BSE Sensex settled trading at 36,472.93 points lowering 587.44 points or 1.59%. The Nse Nifty ended trading at 10,741.35 points lowering 177.35 points or 1.62%.

The top gainers in the market were Tata Consultancy Service, Tech Mahindra, Hindustan uni Lever, and HCL Tech.

The top losers in the market were Yes Bank, Vedanta, Bajaj Finance, Tata Motors, State Bank of India, ONGC, ICICI Bank, Hero MotoCorp, Tata Steel, Reliance Industries, HDFC Bank, and HDFC.