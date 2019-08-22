These five reasons will state why Paytm app is used for QR payments

Scan ‘Any’ QR Code with Paytm app: The prime reason for using digital payments is the convenience it offers to send/receive money and to make the bill payments.

No POS Machine Required: For retailers, one of the biggest challenges comes in the form of acquiring POS machines or standalone devices that are used to swipe cards.

Flexibility: Unlike other aggregators, Paytm supports each of the digital payment methods and allows its users to make their payment via their Paytm Wallet, Paytm BHIM UPI, net banking and cards.

Real-time Payment Tracking: As an added benefit for its merchants, Paytm provides real-time payment tracking and reconciliation. It is available in 11 regional languages, making it easier for any user and a merchant to use the app irrespective of the language barrier otherwise experienced. Paytm also features 24/7 merchant helpdesk for round-the-clock query resolution.

Wide acceptance and largest merchant network: Paytm has the largest merchant network in India with more than 13 million merchants on-board. Also, it offers more than 200 use cases and services on its platform. So, whether you have to make a payment at the fuel station, pay cab driver or nearby retailer for groceries, make a utility bill payment, or book tickets online, Paytm is the super app for all of your payment needs.