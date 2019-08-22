This Indian actor takes 4th spot in Forbes highest-paid actors’ list

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar has made it to the fourth position on the Forbes Magazine’s Worlds Highest-Paid Actors of 2019 list. The national award-winning actor has ranked in the fourth position with an income of $.65 million. No other Indian actor has ranked in the top ten list.

Hollywood actor Dwayne Johnson is in the top position followed by Australian actor Chris Hemsworth. Dwayne Johnson has an income of $.89.4 million between June 1, 2018, and June 1, 2019. Chris Hemsworth has claimed to have an income of $.76.4 million.

The top ten list:

1. Dwayne Johnson – 89.4 million USD

2. Chris Hemsworth – 76.4 million USD

3. Robert Downey Jr. – 66 million USD

4.Akshay Kumar – 65 million USD

5. Jackie Chan – 58 million USD

6. Bradley Cooper – 57 million USD

7. Adam Sandler – 57 million USD

8. Chris Evans – 43.5 million USD

9. Paul Rudd – 41 million USD

10. Will Smith – 35 million USD