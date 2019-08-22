The cricket veteran Virender Sehwag, made his followers on Instagram burst into a laughter with his witty post.

Sehwag shared a photo of him and his wife Aarti together from an event and put up a hilarious caption with certainly struck a chord with several around the world, reported NDTV.

Sehwag wrote along with the picture: ‘A good wife always forgives her husband when she is wrong’. He also added a smiley face and concluded: ‘Good life with wonderful wife @aartisehwag’.

Sehwag’s post collected over 30,000 ‘likes’ and hundreds of amused comments in less than an hour of being shared. One Instagram user commented: ‘Caption of the year’, while another wrote: ‘The unwritten law of married life’.