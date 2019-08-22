Vistara launches flights to Dubai

The private airliner Vistara has launched daily flight service from Mumbai to Dubai. The service started yesterday, August 21.

” Thr daily flights from Mumbai will depart at 4.25 pm and will land in Dubai at 6.15 pm. The return flights from Dubai will depart at 7.15 pm and will arrive at Mumbai at 12.15 am on the next day” informed the CEO of the airliner Leslie Thing. He also informed that airliner is planning to launch more services connecting Indian cities and various destinations in GCC.

Vistara is the only airline to offer a premium economy class for travel between India and UAE, in addition to business class and economy class.

Vistara Airlines has launched its first international service earlier this month with daily flights to Singapore. The company’s third international service will be to Bangkok from August 27.