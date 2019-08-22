You will get 50% discount on Dubai traffic fines

The drivers in Dubai who follow the traffic rules and who drives carefully will become eligible for discounts on traffic fines. In a special initiative by Dubai police, the drivers will get discounts on accumulated traffic fines.

This is the second phase of the traffic fine discount initiative. The first phase of the initiative was launched on February 6 this year.

A total of 457,154 drivers had got benefitted from the 25% discount on their traffic fines under this initiative. The initiative was launched to encourage drivers to follow the traffic rules.

The discount rates as follows:

1. Follow the rules for 3 months, get 25% discount

2. Follow the rules for 6 months, get 50% discount

3. Follow the rules for 9months, get 75% discount

4. Follow the rules for a year, get 100% discount