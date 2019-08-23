Who is Maligning the Image of Kerala C.M? CPI(M) State Commiittee Report Says this

Thiruvananthapuram: CPI(M) State Committee Meeting has made some important declarations. The most noteworthy of all of it is the admission that the collection drive of the party, has gone to a level where it caused problems to the workers.

Such collection drives are often becoming a liability for workers. This should be brought down, felt the committee. Interestingly there was a wide criticism raised against the party for its bucket fund collection during the time of floods. The report of the committee seems to agree with the criticisms raised.

The body also heaped praises on Kerala C.M Pinarayi Vijayan for his performance as a Chief Minister and added that it is the work of certain media that malign the image of the C.M. Medias are targeting Pinarayi Vijayan, was the finding of the committee.