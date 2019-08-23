500 Rs instead of 5 Rs; Are these state government departments looting the public ?

It has been asserted that some state govt organisations in Kerala is looting the public. They are charging over Rs 500 for photocopying a document whereas the normal charge is only 5 Rs.

The state government is sitting on an order issued by full bench of the State Information Commission (SIC) fixing the photocopying charges for A3-size page at Rs 5 per copy instead of Rs 571 for those seeking sketches of land records under the Right to Information (RTI) Act.

Despite the order was issued to the secretatry o the general admistration department , he official concerned has not issued any instructions to the information officers in the departments concerned.

RTI activist M.T. Thomas said the delay had affected hundreds of people who use the RTI window to get sketches of land records, especially after the government put in place the resurvey mechanism. A sum of Rs 571 for A3-size photocopy is exorbitant, he said.