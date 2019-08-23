BWF World Championships: P.V.Sindhu, Sai Praneeth enter semi

In badminton, India’s ace badminton players P.V.Sindhu and B.Sai Praneeth has entered the semi-finals of BMW World Championship at Switzerland today.

P.V.Sindhu has defeated Tai Tzu Ying of Chinese Taipei in the quarterfinals by 12-21,23-21,21-19 to enter the semi-finals of women’s singles event. Sindhu has won back to back silver medals in the last two edition of the tournament.

The Olympic silver medalist P.V.Sindhu will face the winner of the match between China’s Chen Yu Fei and Denmark’s Mia Blichfeldt on tomorrow.

in the Men’s singles event, India’s B.Sai Praneeth created history by defeating Jonathan Christie by 22-24,21-14 in the quarter -finals to enter the semi-finals. He has assured a medal by entering the semi. And this will end the India’s long wait for a world championship medal in the Men’s singles event. Earlier Prakash Padukone has won a bronze medal in 1983.