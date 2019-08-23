CPM takes U-Turn in women entry: Kodiyeri pledges that party is with devotees

The CPM Kerala state secretary kodiyeri balakrishnan has reaffirmed that the party and the left government is not against devotees and the faith of the people. He said this to media persons after the CPM state committee meeting which has lasted to six days.

The CPM leader agreed that there is an erosion in the mass base of the party and that has resulted in the big defeat of the left front in the general elections.

” The LDF government is not against the devotees. In fact, the CPM stands with the devotees. The party has never opposed the religious beliefs of the people” said CPM leader.

“it is true that there has been an erosion in the support of the mas base of the party. In the coming days, we will have to expand the mas base of the party. The party will not take in any activity that erodes the support of the mas base, Workers and leaders of the party must attempt to win the love and affection of the people. He also accused that the Congress and the BJp were able to influence a section people of devotees on the back of fake campaigning.