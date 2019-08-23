Forex Market: Indian rupee climbs up

In the forex market, the domestic currency Indian rupee has climbed up from its earlier losses against the US dollar. The Indian rupee has been surged by 9 paise against US dollar to reach at 71.72 in the early hours of trading.

The Indian rupee opened low at 71.93 at the market and it later touched 72.05. This is for the first time in the last nine months that the India rupee is touching the 72 mark against the US dollar in Forex market.

The Indian rupee has settled trading against Us dollar at 71.81 on Thursday.

The Dollar index which gauges the US currency’s strength against a basket of six global currencies has up by 0.16%.