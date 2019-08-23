IMD predicts heavy rain in Kerala

Heavy rainfall is likely to lash Odisha, Kerala and Karnataka in the next 48 hours, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted. In its weather bulletin, the IMD said that these three states will receive extremely heavy rainfall due to a cyclonic circulation over the Bay of Bengal.

In the wake of the changing weather conditions, heavy rainfall is likely to hit Odisha for the next 48 hours as the cyclonic circulation lies over West-Central and adjoining Northwest Bay of Bengal off the state’s coast. The weather agency said that isolated heavy rainfall is likely in these states during the subsequent four days.