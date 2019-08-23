International and regional issues will be discussed by Mohamed Bin Zayed and PM Modi

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Crown prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces His Highness Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan will discuss international and regional issues. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will reach UAE on today night.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will conferred with the highest decoration award ‘The Order of Zayed’ or ‘Zayed Medal. The award was announced by His Highness Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan in April. Modi will be awarded the medal for his role in consolidating the long-standing friendship and joint strategic cooperation between the two countries.

PM Modi in a statement released has expressed that will discuss the entire gamut of bilateral relations and regional and international issues that are of mutual interest with the Abu Dhabi President.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also launch ‘ruPay Card’. UAE is the first middle east country to launch the RuPay card. As millions of Indian expats are living in the country the launching of RuPay card will enhance the networks of cashless transactions in abroad also.

UAE is the India’s third-largest trade partner and fourth-largest exporter of crude oil for India. This is the third visit of Indian Prime minister to the gulf country in the last four years.