Is Pinarayi Vijayan a Sangh Activist?Here is Why this Man Thinks So

Supporters of the Left were taken aback by the keen interest and enthusiasm of Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in ensuring the release of Thushar Vellapally, who as arrested in Ajman, UAE, in a cheque bouncing case.

Pinarayi Vijayan was quick to send a letter to Foreign affairs minister S Jayasankar, seeking help for the release of Thushar Vellapally, a BDJS leader. The party is one among the coalition party of BJP. A Facebook post questioning the enthusiasm of Kerala C.M in this matter is now gaining attention in social media.

The post alleges that Pinarayi Vijayan is probably a Sangh and not a comrade.