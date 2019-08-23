Know what this man has put up to sale after bank denied loan

A man has put up to sale his kidney after a bank has denied a loan. The incident took place in Uttar Pradesh.

Ram Kumar aged 30, a farmer in the Saharanpur district in the Uttar Pradesh has put up posters in various places and also on social media seeking customers for his kidney. He did this after a nationalized bank has denied him a loan.

Ram Kumar who has completed a certificate course in dairy farming and animal husbandry. He has done this course under the Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana (PMKVY). He completed the one-month training course in animal husbandry at the government breeding farm in Ambala, Haryana in 2007.

As he is a farmer and his earnings are not enough to sustain his family consisting of wife and four children. So he wanted to open a business and applied for a loan.

In 2016, he completed a week-long training programme in dairy farming under the Punjab National Bank Rural Self-Employment Training Institute. Then, in 2018, he successfully cleared the eligibility test for dairy farmer/entrepreneur under the PM scheme. However, he was still denied a loan.

“On an average, I am earning just 3,000 per month. Unable to find any other source of income, I am now forced to sell my kidney, for which I have put up posters. I have got offers from Dubai and Singapore as the posters have been circulated online as well,” he said. However, he refused to disclose the price for his kidney.