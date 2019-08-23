List of secret foreign bank accounts and other assets of Karti Chidambaram released by Subramanian Swamy : Details inside

As former Union Finance Minister P.Chidambaram is under CBI custody on the INX Media Scam case. His son Karti is also an accused in the case. And the nation is on heated debate about the arrest and the corruption case against the Congress leader.

Now many news and claims have been circulating about the total wealth of Chidambaram and family. But it was Subramanian Swamy who revealed the the assets of the Congress leader. The BJP leader has today shared a tweet on social media. The tweet is about report of a two year old press conference by him in which he revealed the bank accounts of karti. The press conference held on 2017 February.

A list of around 21 secret foreign bank accounts and other assets of Karti Chidambaram has been released by BJP’s Rajya Sabha MP Subramanian Swamy. Karti is the son of former union minister and senior Congress leader P.Chidambaram. He done this on February 2017 in press meet. And he released some documents to validate his claims.

“These foreign bank accounts were not declared to Income Tax authorities by Karti or his parent Indian companies. These accounts are at various foreign banks like Barclays Bank in Monaco, Metro Bank in UK, Standard Chartered Bank in Singapore, OCBC in Singapore, HSBC in UK, Deutsche Bank in France, UBS in Switzerland, Wells Fargo Bank in California etc”, said Swamy in the pres meet.

“The attached list shows all bank account numbers of Karti controlled companies. For the past eight months, Income Tax office in Chennai has not taken any action due to the pressure exerted by Chidambaram’s friends in Finance Ministry,” said Swamy.

Swamy said that this list was given to him by a whistleblower officer from Income Tax office in Chennai.

