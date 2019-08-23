Man Mistakes Policeman For Hotel Employee, Gets Beaten up. Check this Out

Alappuzha: It is reported that a man had asked for food from a policeman, mistaking him for a hotel employee, and got allegedly beaten up by the police officers for his mistake. It was P.D Syamkumar(30) who was at the receiving end of this torture and has already filed a complaint at the District Police head, against officers of Edathua police station. It is reported that DYSP, Chengannur, will handle the investigation of this case.

Meanwhile, Sub Inspector Sesil Christian Raj said that the complainant was riding a motorcycle while being drunk, and was hence stopped by police. He said that the plaintiff was never beaten by the officers. He also added that Syamkumar was taken to hospital and that the medical reports reveal a high alcohol content in his blood.

Sub Inspector also said that Syam was allowed to go on bail and although he returned to the hospital the next day, he was denied entry since he had no marks of a wound on his body. Meanwhile, Syam said that he doesn’t consume alcohol.

Syamkumar says that on 19th evening he got into a hotel near Edathua Police station to buy food for his family which is still in flood relief camp. “I asked for food to a man who was wearing a t-shirt. But he soon went out of the hotel and came back with another man(police officer). He took the key of my bike,” says Syam Kumar.

Syam says the man asked if he cannot recognize a police officer and was then taken to the lock-up where he was beaten up. He added that he sought medical help at vandanam Medical College the next day and then gave district police head a complaint. Syamkumar is a CPI(M) member and has also informed the party about the same.