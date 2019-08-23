Metal eating bacteria is consuming the wrecked Titanic in deep ocean

The enigma ship Titanic is now in the verge of total destruction under the attack of the metal eating bacteria in the sea. The drivers have comirmed the same when they visited the site for the first time in 14 years.

The ship which as deemed to be unsinkable wass inspected five times in August by the exploration team.

The divers of the project will be publishing the full results alongside a documentary film being made by Atlantic Productions London.

The footage of the 107-year-old wreck was captured through specially adapted cameras which were being handled by a team of experts, scientists and a National Ocean and Atmospheric Administration.

“The most fascinating aspect was seeing how the Titanic is being consumed by the ocean and returning to its elemental form while providing refuge for a remarkably diverse number of animals,” said Patrick Lahey, the president and co-founder of Triton Submarines.