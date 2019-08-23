MeToo; M J Akbar doesn’t have an impeccable reputation says Priya Ramani

The journalist Priya Ramani has deposed in Delhi court in the defamation case filed aganist her by ormer Minister o Sstate for External affairs MJ Akbar. It has been asserted that the matter will be taken up on september 7.

In a piece for Vogue India titled ‘To the Harvey Weinsteins of the world’, Priya Ramani wrote about a journalist who harassed her at a hotel but hadn’t named MJ Akbar, a former senior editor who launched several publications. She later named him on Twitter and soon, many women came forward to accuse the former Union Minister of sexual harassment and even alleged rape.

“Ramani’s tweet had adversely affected my reputation,” Akbar had earlier told the court. Responding to Akbar’s statement that the allegations affected his standing, Priya reportedly responded that she cannot say if Akbar’s standing was affected. “It is false that MJ Akbar has an impeccable reputation,” she reportedly added.