Pakistan hospitals reject specialised ambulance facility to Nawaz Sharif

Two government hospitals in Pakistan have denied a specialised cardiac ambulance facility for emergency medical cover to former prime minister Nawaz Sharif in a Jail, according to a media report.

The Punjab Prisons Department had requested the health higher-ups to provide a fully-equipped ambulance to station it in the Central Jail to shift Sharif to any hospital in case of any emergency. The request was submitted on finding that the ambulance made available in the jail is insufficiently equipped, the Dawn reported.

The health department had been asked for a specialised cardiac ambulance equipped with a defibrillator, cardiac monitor, ventilator and ECG machine. A defibrillator helps save a life by giving a high-energy electric shock to the heart of a patient in case of cardiac arrest.

The government hospitals refused to provide a specialised cardiac ambulance to Sharif ‘because of heavy burden of medical cover to the VIP, VVIPs and their families,” the daily reported.

‘There is a heavy burden of medical cover to the VIPs, VVIPs, foreign delegations and honourable members of the provincial assembly, and judiciary and their families…,’ reads one of the official replies to the health department.

This stance was take up by a government hospital’s medical superintendent while giving response to the official correspondence of the health department, the daily said.