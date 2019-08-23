PM Modi’s Visit to UAE: India and UAE move towards new goals

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be landing on UAE on today night. This is the third visit of narendra Modi in the last four year. The diplomatic relation between the countries has become more warm in the last five years.

Prime Minister will held meetings with His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and discuss bilateral issues affecting the two countries. The two leaders will also discuss regional and international issues also.

Prime minister Narendra Modi will be conferred with the highest civilian award of the country ‘Order of Zayed’. The award will be given to Indian Prime Minister for his role in strengthening the bilateral relationship between the two countries.

UAE is the third largest trade partner of India. The total trade between the two countries has touched $.60 billion. The annual growth rate of the trade is around 11%. Around 3.3 million Indians currently reside in UAE. It is expected that the bilateral trade between the two countries will touch $.100 billion by 2020.