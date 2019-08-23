Rajiv Gandhi never used power to destroy freedom of people,says Sonia Gandhi

Interim Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Thursday said that former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi never used his powers to create “an atmosphere of fear or to destroy the freedom and liberty of the people in the country”.

“Rajiv Gandhi came to power in 1984 but he never used power to create an atmosphere of fear or to destroy the freedom and liberty of the people. He never used his power to put the principles of democracy in danger,” she said at an event to mark the 75th birth anniversary of the former Prime Minister.