Senior Congress Leader Jairam Ramesh Praises Narendra Modi and Sends a Warning to Opposition. You Cannot Miss this

Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Thursday made an admission that most leaders of opposition would normally won’t. Speaking at the launching of a book titled- “Malevolent Republic: A Short History of the New India” written by Kapil Satish Komireddi, Jairam Ramesh said that Narendra Modi’s governance is not a complete negative story and not recognising his work and demonizing him all the time is not going to help.

“He [Mr. Modi] talks in a language that connects him with the people. Unless we recognise that he is doing things which people recognise and which have not been done in the past, we are not going to able to confront this guy. Also, if you are going to demonize him all the time, you are not going to be able to confront him” he said.

Jairam Ramesh also said Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUJ) has turned out to be a successful program for the government.

“In 2019, all of us in the political discourse made fun of one or two of his programs, but it has turned out in all electoral studies that the PMUJ is one single program which has been able to connect him with crores and crores of women and given him the political traction which he didn’t have in 2014,”he added.

“Now if we are going to run this down and say this is all hocus pocus and say these are wrong numbers, we are not going to confront this guy,” he cautioned.