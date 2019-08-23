Shashi Tharoor backs Abhishek Singhvi, Jairam Ramesh: Says Modi should be praised when right’

Congress MP Dr.Shashi Tharoor has joined the team of senior Congress leaders who has claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi should be praised when he is saying or doing anything right.

” As you know, I have argued for six years now that @narendramodi should be praised whenever he says or does the right thing, which would add credibility to our criticisms whenever he errs. I welcome others in Oppn coming around to a view for which i was excoriated at the time!”, Shashi Tharoor tweeted.

Earlier senior Congress leaders Abhishek Singhvi and Jairam Ramesh has expressed same opinion.

The first Congress leader who came supporting Modi was Jairam Ramesh. The former union minister has said that it was time we recognized Modi’s work and what he did between 2014 and 2019 due to which he was voted back to power by over 30% of the electorate. He was backed by Abhishek Singhvi and Sharmistha Mukherjee.