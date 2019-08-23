Six LeT terrorists enter Tamil Nadu through Sri Lanka

A group of six Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists have entered Tamil Nadu through Sri Lanka, according to an intel report.The alert, which has been issued in the city, says that the group consists of one Pakistan national and five Sri Lankan Tamils.

Based on this alert, Chennai has also increased it patrolling forces.The Chennai Commissioner of Police has said that based on this alert, patrolling forces have been increased and necessary precautions have been put in place.

Earlier, intelligence reports had suggested that Pakistan was planning to deploy Afghan terrorists in Kashmir.