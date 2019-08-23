Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty ends high

In the stock market, the domestic benchmark indices BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty has today ended trading in higher notes.

The BSe Sensex has ended trading at 36,701.16 higher by 228.23 points or 0.63%. The NSE Nifty settled trading at 10,829.35 higher by 88 points or 0.82%.

The top gainers in the market were Vedanta, YES Bank, ONGC, Zee Entertainment, Bharat Petroleum, Grasim Industries, Indian Oil, UPL and Mahindra and Mahindra.

The top losers in the market were IndusInd bank, ITC, Eicher motors, ICICI Bank, Kotak mahindra bank, HDFC bank and Power Grid.

The reason behind the upward rally of the indian equity market is that the government will take steps to boost the growth of the Indian economy.